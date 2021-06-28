The GBP is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as the NA trading begins
Technical Analysis
The USD is stronger to start the trading week
As North American trading begins, the GBP is the strongest and NZD is the weakest. The USD is stronger versus all the major currencies with the exception of the GBP. The greenback has moved higher over the last hour of trading. At the end of the week, the important US jobs report will be released. The expectations currently is for a change of 700K versus 559K last month. Recall the last two months have been less than expectations.
Looking at the ranges and changes, the activity has increased with the greenbacks move over the last hour with the EUR, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD and NZD all extending to dollar high levels. The ranges are approaching the 22 day averages for those currency pairs. The GBP cross currency pairs are also near/at highs.
In other markets, the snapshot currently shows:
- Spot gold -5 dollars or -0.29% at $1776.30.
- Spot silver is unchanged at $26.10
- WTI crude oil futures are up 2 cents or 0.03% at $74.07
- Bitcoin is trading at $34,150. The high for the day reached $35,301. The low extended to $32,430. The price over the weekend traders lows $30,082. The high price was in trading today.
In the premarket for US stocks:
- the Dow is up nine points
- NASDAQ is up 52 points
- S&P index is up 6.2 points
In that the European equity markets, the major indices are mostly lower:
- German DAX, +0.14%
- France's CAC, -0.3%
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.4%
- Spain's Ibex, -1.2%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.4%
In the debt market, the yields are lower to start the week.
- 2 year 0.256%, -0.9 basis points
- 5 year 0.905%, -1.6 basis point
- 10 year 1.503%, -2.0 basis points
- 30 year 2.133%, -1.5 basis points