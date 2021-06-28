The GBP is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as the NA trading begins

The USD is stronger to start the trading week

As North American trading begins, the GBP is the strongest and NZD is the weakest. The USD is stronger versus all the major currencies with the exception of the GBP. The greenback has moved higher over the last hour of trading. At the end of the week, the important US jobs report will be released. The expectations currently is for a change of 700K versus 559K last month. Recall the last two months have been less than expectations.









Looking at the ranges and changes, the activity has increased with the greenbacks move over the last hour with the EUR, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD and NZD all extending to dollar high levels. The ranges are approaching the 22 day averages for those currency pairs. The GBP cross currency pairs are also near/at highs.





In other markets, the snapshot currently shows: