The GBP is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest at the start of the NA session
Technical Analysis
The USD is stronger after yesterday's decline
The GBP is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as the North American session begins. The USD is higher after yesterday's sharp decline. Stocks are lower in pre-market trading. US yields are mixed with a slightly flatter curve. The House will likely vote on impeaching Pres. Trump for the 2nd time with some GOP members saying they will join the Dems in the vote.
Looking at the ranges and changes, the low to high trading ranges are modest with the EURUSD and NZDUSD leading the way with 62 pips. The others have ranges between 39 pips and 48 pips. The AUDUSD and NZDUSD are trading near lows.
IN other markets:
- Spot gold is trading down $-1.83 or -0.10% at $1853.04
- Spot silver is trading 10 $0.32 or -1.27% at $25.23
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.25 or 0.47% of $53.46. TheDOE inventory data will be released at 10:30 AM with crude oil inventories expected to show a drawdown of -3000K vs the -8010K drawdown last week
- Bitcoin on Coinbase is trading down $-253 and $34,457.40. The high for the day reached $35,233.27. The low extended to $32,309.04
- S&P index down -9.5 points. The S&P rose by 0.4% or 1.58 points yesterday
- Dow industrial average down -42 points. The Dow rose 60 points or 0.19% yesterday
- NASDAQ index down -39 points. The NASDAQ rose 36 points or 0.28% yesterday
- German DAX -0.24%
- France's CAC, unchanged
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.1%
- Spain's Ibex, unchanged
- Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged
In the European benchmark 10 year yields are trading lower with the German 10 year down -2.9 basis points leading the way.