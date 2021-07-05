The GBP is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest to start the Canada trade session
Technical Analysis
US markets closed in observance of the 4th of July
The GBP is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as the Canadian session begins. The US is on holiday today in observance of the 4th of July on the 5th of July. Canada will release Business outlook future sales for the 2nd quarter. In the first quarter it came in at 52%. The OPEC+ meeting will be eyed with the UAE continuing to hold the rest of the group hostage (see post here).
In other markets:
- Spot gold is up $3.70 or 0.22% at $1790.50
- Spot silver is unchanged at $26.40
- WTI crude oil oil is trading at $75.36
- Bitcoin is trading at $33533 after trading at $35959 and as low as $33331.