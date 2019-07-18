The GBP is the strongest. The CAD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mostly lower

As North American traders enter for the day, the GBP is the strongest after the much better retail sales report. The CAD is the weakest. The USD is mostly lower after a weaker day yesterday. The greenback is only up marginally vs the CAD and EUR in the morning snapshot.













In other markets: In other markets:

Spot gold is down about -$6 or -0.43% at $1420.32

WTI crude oil is up $0.20 ore 0.37% at $56.99

Bitcoin on Coinbase is up $66 and $9756 In the pre-market for US stocks, the NASDAQ shares are lower (and leading the way) after Netflix new subscribers missed (2.7M vs 5.0M estimate).

Dow, -11.85 points

S&P , -4.2 points

NASDAQ -23.26 point

In the European stock markets: In the European stock markets: German DAX, -0.5%

France's CAC, unchanged

UK's FTSE, -0.5%

Spain's Ibex, -0.6%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.3% In the US debt market yields are marginally higher, after moving lower by about -5 basis points:



In the European debt market, the yields continue to trend lower. The French 10 year yield is down -3.2 basis points and now trades at -0.0.69%. The German 10 year is solidly in the negative at -0.316%



The GBP pairs are leading the way in the trading ranges and the changes as well. The GBPUSD has a 68 pip trading range and trades up 58 pips of those 68 pips. The GBPJPY moved lower earlier on weak stocks, but rebounded with the retail sales data. EURGBP is also lower with an above average trading range of 60 pips on the day.