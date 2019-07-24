The GBP is the strongest while the AUD is the weakest

The USD is mixed but lower

As NA traders enter for the day, the GBP is the strongest. The AUD is the weakest. The USD is trading a little lower but mixed.















In other markets: In other markets:

Spot gold is up$9.50 or +0.67% at $1427.45

WTI crude oil is up $0.18 or 0.32% at $56.95 IN the pre-market for US stocks, the major indices are lower: Dow, -96 points

S&P -6.4 points

Nasdaq -17 points US yields are trading lower with declines from -2.7 bps to -3.5 bps



European 10 year yields area also lower. Italy yeilds are leading the way at -10.7 bps. France's 10 year is down -3.4 bps to -0.122% (getting more negative). German yields are lower by 3 bps to -0.385%



ForexLive

The GBP pairs are the big movers with the major GBP pairs all trading above their 22 day averages. The other major currency pairs vs the USD are very contained with the ranges all less than 36 pips.