The GBP is the strongest while the NZD (and AUD) remain the weakest

The USD is mixed

The GBP is the strongest of the majors after the better than expected PMI data today. The NZD (and AUD) are the weakest as traders react to the spreading of the coronavirus and slowing economic activity in the Asia-Pacific region.









The ranges and changes are showing fairly modest changes vs. the greenback (sans the GBPUSD). The major currency pairs vs the dollar are all withing 17 pops of the close from yesterday. The JPY pairs have recovered earlier declines with gains over the last few hours of trading.









Spot gold is continuing to be a safe haven. The price of spot gold is trading up $15.72 or 0.97% at 1635.20. The price is just off the high at $1636.57.

WTI crude oil is trading down -$0.91 or -1.69% at $52.98. The price enjoyed a few up days but is succumbing to fears as we head toward the weekend In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implying a lower opening although off the overnight lowest levels: In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implying a lower opening although off the overnight lowest levels:

Dow -87 points

S&P index -10.5 points



NASDAQ index -31 points

In the European equity markets the major indices are mixed but relatively little changed:

German DAX, +0.16%



France's CAC, +0.8%



UK's FTSE 100 -0.04%



Spain's Ibex, unchanged



Italy's FTSE MIB +0.17%

in the US debt market, the yields are lower with the 10 year cracking below the 1.505% support level.





In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with Germany, France and UK yield up marginally and Spain, Italy and Portugal yields down marginally:





ForexLive

In other markets: