The GBP is the strongest while the USD is the weakest as the final 2019 NA session begins

The final NA session of 2019 snapshot

Happy New Year!





As the final NA session for 2019 begins, the GBP is the strongest while the USD is weakest of te major currencies. Below is a snapshot of the % changes of the major currency pairs vs each other. The cumulative sum of the changes are used to rank the strongest from the weakest on the day. The Bloomberg 5 pm ET closing levels are used to determine the end of day values.









Looking at the ranges and changes charts below, the GBP pairs are the ones with the spikes in ranges (in the bottom chart). The GBPUSD has a 106 pip trading range and is up 85 pips on the day (and close to its session high). The GBPJPY moved was down about -37 pips at it's low but is currenty rebounded and up 47 pips. It has a 101 pips trading range for the day. For the other pairs vs the USD, the USDCAD continues to slide lower and is trading down -53 pips and near session lows as NA traders enter. The other pairs are also trading near USD low levels as well.









A snapshot of other markets are showing:

Spot gold is up $6.13 or 0.40% at $1521.30

WTI crude oil is down $0.60 or -0.97% at $61.08 In the premarket for US futures, the major indices are lower: