GBPJPY has the 200 day MA above

The GBPJPY is up retesting a topside channel trend line at 137.10 currently. That trend line was broken earlier today with the price spiking up to the 137.37 level. That was just short of the 200 day MA at 137.46.









A move above will have traders re-eyeing that key MA above. Get above would be the first break since June 9. There is a trend line at 137.90 on more upside.