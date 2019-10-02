The GBPUSD continues to trade between levels

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gbpusd

Trend lines and MAs in play in this area

Trend lines and MAs in play in this area
The GBPUSD has moved into the confines of technical levels. The last few hours has seen the price move above the 100hour MA and 200 bar MA on the 4 hour chart, and more recently above a topside trend line. However, the underside of the broken trend line from back on September 25, remains a hurdle. That trend line was tested yesterday and the price backed off. 

So the pair is in a bullish/bearish jail, looking for a chance to break out. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose