The GBPUSD finds dip buyers at last week's lows

The GBPUSD has had an up and down day today with the high extending above the 100 hour MA (blue line) but failing.





At the lows, there are a series of levels from 1.2299, to the low from yesterday at 1.22819, to the low from last week at 1.22465.





If the double bottom is broken, the next target would be the April low at 1.22465.



