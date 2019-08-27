The GBPUSD rises to new session highs

Technical Analysis

Looks to test Friday's high at 1.22926

The GBPUSD as extended to a new session high in early New York trading. In the process the pair is moving away from its 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 1.22648.  The next upside target is just ahead of 1.22926 which is the high price reached in trading on Friday. 

Above that, the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the June 2019 high to the August low comes in at 1.23077 (See the daily chart below).  

The GBPUSD on the daily chart

The GBPUSD - on the daily chart - shows the bigger picture move down from the March 2019. high.  A break above the 38.2% is only of the move down from the June corrective high.  A move above the 38.2% would eye the mid July swing low at 1.23815. The 50% of the move down from the June high comes in at 1.23984.  
