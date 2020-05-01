The GBPUSD rotates down to support target. Key level for buyers and sellers

200 day MA held like a charm for the 2nd time in April yesterday

The GBPUSD moved up this week, with the low for the week made in the first hour of trading on Monday at 1.2357. The high for the week was yesterday at 1.26426. That high corresponded with the 200 day MA at 1.2643. The 200 day MA also stalled a rally back on April 14. Two successful tests of the 200 day MA in April.









Today, the price has seen follow through selling. The price is testing a key support target at 1.25154 at the start of the North American session. Making the level so important from a technical perspective includes: