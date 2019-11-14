The JPY is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as the NA session begins

The USD is a little higher overall

The JPY is the strongest of the majors despite weaker GDP (risk off flows). The AUD is the weakest after their employment statistics came out weaker than expected. The USD - thanks to gains vs the AUD is a touch higher. It has gains vs the NZD, EUR and smaller gains vs the CAD and the GBP. The greenback is lower vs the JPY and the CHF.









The ranges and changes charts below shows a lack of activity in the major pairs vs the USD (sans the AUD). Each of the other currencies are a ways below their 22 day averages with pairs like the USDCAD (18 pips), EURUSD (27 pips) and USDJPY (29 pips) are downright non-trending (once again).













In other markets:

Spot gold is trading up $4.25 or +0.29% at $1468

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.48 or 0.84% $57.60

In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implying a lower opening:



Dow. -17.59 points

S&P index -2 points



NASDAQ index -15 points



German DAX, -0.3%



France's CAC, unchanged



UK's FTSE 100, -0.3%



Spain's Ibex, +0.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged

In the US debt market yields are continuing the move lower with the yield curve continuing the flat as the Fed shows reluctance to cut rates and that seems to be worrying the debt traders (and US China as well).











In the European debt market yields are also tracking to the downside:











In the European stock market major indices are also marginally lowerI