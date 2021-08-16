The JPY is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest as the NA session begins

Spot gold is trading down $4.81 -0.27% at $1774.49 as it reacts modestly to the US dollars rise



Spot silver is down $0.19 or -0.85% at $23.50

WTI crude oil futures are down $-0.89 or -1.31% at $67.06



Bitcoin rose to $47,591.79 currently

In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implying a lower levels. On Friday the Dow and S&P closed at record levels:



S&P -15.2 points



Dow industrial average -126.38 points



NASDAQ -56.68 points

In the European equity markets, the major indices are lower across the board. The euro stock indexes lower today after 10 consecutive days higher. German DAX closed at record on Friday. France's CAC got closer to its September 2000 all-time high level:



German DAX, -0.4%



France's CAC, -0.85%



UK's FTSE 100 -1.1%



Spain's Ibex -0.65%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.4%

In the US debt market, yields are lower as growth and flight to safety flows after developments Afghanistan move yields lower.

