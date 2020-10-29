The JPY is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is stronger

Ahead of the awaited GDP report at the bottom of the hour, the JPY is the strongest, the EUR is the weakest in the North American morning snapshot. In the stock market, the S&P has given up most of the earlier gains, the Dow is down. The Nasdaq is still higher (by about 45 points) but off the highs for the day. Also on the calendar is the ECB decision at 8:45 AM ET and US initial claims. After the close Facebook, Alphabet, Apple and Amazon all report earnings.















spot gold is trading down $9 or -0.48% at $1868. The precious metals are following the dollars moves (dollar up precious metals down)



spot silver is trading down $0.58 or -2.5% at $22.80



WTI crude oil futures are trading down another $1.90 will -5.08% at $35.47 as its tumble continues

Dow industrial average is down 92 points



S&P futures are i now implying a 2 point decline



NASDAQ futures are implying a 33 point gain

In the European market, the major indices continue to move to the downside on the economic impact from Covid restrictions:

German DAX, -0.36%

France's CAC, -0.8%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.3%



Spain's Ibex, -1.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.9%



In the US debt market, yields are little changed across the curve. The treasury will auction off 7 year notes at 1 PM ET.







In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are moving to the downside on safety flows.



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are moving to the downside on safety flows.

The snapshot of the ranges and changes shows The USD is trading near the session highs with the exception versus the JPY. The JPY crosses are also near the lows after trading higher, as stocks give up gains.