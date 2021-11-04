The JPY is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest a NA traders enter for the day
Technical Analysis
The USD is higher
As the North American session begins, the JPY is the strongest and the GBP - fresh off the unchanged policy decision - is the weakest (and getting weaker). The USD is training mostly higher with gains against all the major currencies with the exception of a small decline verse the JPY. The Bank of England it keep rates unchanged by a 7– 2 vote. There was the possibility of a rate hike from the market. That hope is being priced out.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading up $13.16 reversing some of the declines seen in a yesterday's trade. The current price is trading at $1781.80.
- Spot silver is also higher by $0.22 or 0.93% $23.72
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.65 or 2.16% at $82.51
- Bitcoin is down about $1300 and $61,648. The high price reached $63,136.82 earlier today
In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are higher after record closes yesterday (once again)
- Dow industrial average is up 19 points after yesterday's 104.95 point gain
- S&P index is up 8.32 points after yesterday's 29.92 point gain
- NASDAQ index is up 62 points after yesterday's 161.98 point gain
- German DAX, +0.5%
- France's CAC, +0.4%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.4%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.45%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.4%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also lower across the board. The German yield is back near -0.20%. UK 10 year is back near 1.0% after trading as high as 1.07%.