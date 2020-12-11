The JPY is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The ranges and changes are once again skewed heavily toward the GBP pairs (they are the spikes and that spike is even higher now as I type). All GBP pairs are making new pound low extremes (for EURGBP it is higher of course). The EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD and NZDUSD are back toward unchanged levels with the dollar higher after being dollar lower earlier.

Spot gold is trading down $1.12 or -0.06% $1835.40.

Spot silver is down $0.20 or -0.86% at $23.79.

WTI crude oil futures are trading unchanged on the day at $46.78



In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are lower (as per the futures)



Dow industrial average -175 points



S&P index , -27 points



NASDAQ index -85 points





In the European equity markets, major indices are sharply lower