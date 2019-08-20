The JPY is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mixed

As North American traders enter for the day, the JPY is the strongest. The GBP is the weakest (no budge on Brexit fears). The USD is in the middle of the pack with gains mainly vs the GBP, declines vs the JPY, AUD and CHF. The greenback is little changed vs the EUR, CAD and NZD at the start of the session.















In other markets, the morning snapshot is showing:

Spot gold, up $8.15 or0.55% at $1504

WTI crude oil futures are down -$0.23 or -0.41% at $55.98 In the premarket for US stocks are little changed: Dow is up 6 points

S&P is up 1 point

Nasdaq is up 6 points In European stock markets, the major indices are mixed: German Dax, unchanged

France's CAC, unchanged

UK FTSE, up 0.25&

Spain's Ibex, -0.5%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.6% In the US debt markets, yields are giving up most of the gains from yesterday's rise in yields.

In European debt market this morning, the yields are also mostly lower with German yields heading back toward the -0.70% level. Spain got with 10.2 bps of hitting 0.0% (it got within a basis point or so last week).





The GBP pair are the largest movers (see spike from the lower chart below), and nearer the low GBP levels. The other pairs vs the US are showing very modest ranges (lower chart below) with the EURUSD at a miniscule 18 pips (and unchanged at the morning snapshot).