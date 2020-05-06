The JPY is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Technical Analysis
The USD is mixed
As North American traders enter for the day, the JPY is the strongest as it continues its move higher (it was near the top of the currency rank table yesterday too). The GBP is the weakest. Today the ADP employment change is expected to show a huge decline of -21 million versus -27,000 last month. It is hard to type that number.
The ranges and changes are showing flows out of the GBP currencies. The JPY crosses are alll trading lower and near session lows. The USD is mixed with gains vs the EUR, GBP, CHF and CAD and declines vs teh JPY, AUD and near unchanged (+3 pips) vs the NZD.
In other markets
- spot gold is trading down $4.80 or -0.27% at $1701.15
- WTI crude oil futures are down $0.45 or -1.83% at $24.11 after rising over 20% in trading yesterday. The high price today reached 2608 before moving back to the downside. The low has reached $24.01. The July contract is trading down $0.38 or -1.43% at $26.11
The premarket for US stocks are implying a higher opening with the:
In the European equity markets, the major indices are mixed with the UK FTSE 100 outperforming on the back of the weaker GBP:
- Dow is up 130 points
- S&P up 14.81 points
- NASDAQ index up 67 points
- German DAX, -0.3%
- France's CAC, -0.3%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.5%
- Spain's Ibex, unchanged
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.1%
In the European debt market, yields are higher across the board with Germany and France leading the way to the upside.