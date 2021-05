The JPY is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

As the North American session is getting underway, the JPY is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest. The US dollar is marginally higher thanks mostly to a gains vs the NZD and AUD (risk off). The USD ended Friday as the weakest of the majors on risk off flows. The trend is the other way today as US stocks are set to open lower after the Thursday and Friday's big rally(the Nasdaq rose 2.32% on Friday and 0.72% rise on Thursday). US yields are marginally higher. Bitcoin is down from the end of Friday level of $49170. Elon Musk implied Tesla was s elling/going to sell all it's Bitcoin . He later said Tesla hadn't sold any Bitcoin. Good luck with that one.