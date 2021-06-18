The USD is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Technical Analysis
The USD is stronger to start the quadruple witching day
The USD is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as the NA session begins. The Feds Bullard is on CNBC and is being more hawkish than the market expected following the FOMC decision this week. His comments have pushed stocks lower as the market prepares for quadruple witching hour today. Yields are higher as well.
The ranges and changes are showing mixed ranges for a Friday. The greenback is getting a boost from the Bullard comments and trades near high levels for the day. The JPY crosses are moving lower as stocks trade negative on tightening concerns.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading up $16 or 0.92% $1789.93
- Spot silver is up $0.31 or 1.23% at $26.22
- WTI crude oil is down $0.74 or -1.07% at $70.02
- Bitcoin is trading down $237 or -0.66% at $37,505 the high price reached $38,240. The low extended to $37,050
- Dow is down -268 points after yesterday's -210 point decline
- S&P is Dow -28 points after yesterday's -1.84 point decline
- NASDAQ index is down -76 points after yesterday's 121 point gain
- German DAX, -1.3%
- France's CAC, -0.84%
- UK's FTSE 100, -1.34 %
- Spain's Ibex, -1.6%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -1.23%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with Germany, France, UK yields lower while Spain, Italy, Portugal yields rise on risk concerns.