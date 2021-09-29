The JPY is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as the NA session begins

Spot gold is trading up $8.35 or 0.48% at $1742.20.



Spot silver is down $0.17 or -0.74% at $22.26



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.51 or -0.68% at $74.78



Bitcoin is trading up $1400 at $42,468



In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are all trading higher after yesterdays sharp declines. The futures are implying:



S&P index up 27.32 points after yesterday's -90.46 point decline



Dow industrial average up 173 points after yesterday's -569.38 point decline



the NASDAQ index up 120 points after yesterday's -423.29 point decline

In the European equity markets, the major indices have also rebounded after sharp declines yesterday:



German DAX, +0.95%



France's CAC, +1.1%



UK's FTSE 100 +0.9%



Spain's Ibex, +0.8%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.75%

In the US debt market, yields are lower with the 10 year down -3.1 basis points near the 1.500% level:











In the European debt market, the 10 year yields are also lower:









