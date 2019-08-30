The JPY is the strongest while the EUR is the weakest

The USD is mixed

As the North American traders head into the end of the week and the end fo the month too, stocks are higher and so is the JPY. It is the strongest currency on the day perhaps influenced by continued "risk on" flows (or month end rebalancing into stocks helping too). The EUR is the weakest today. Yesterday the EURUSD moved away from the 1.1100 resistance area. That is helpiing to weaken the EUR complex. Please note the changes are limited.









The ranges and changes charts below are showing the relative lack of volatility. The largest range for a USD pair is the GBPUSD at 41 pips.. The EURUSD has a 27 pip range. The USDJPY (the strongest currency) has a 25 pip range and is down -21 pips. The EURJPY, the biggest % changer for the day, is trending lower and at its low for the day.









Spot gold is down -$2.00 or -1.14% at $1525.67

WTI crude oil is down -$0.74 or -1.30% at $55.96 after risinng in yesterday's trading US stocks in pre-market futures trading are implying a higher opening. Dow is up 159 points

S&P is up 18 points

Nasdaq is up 47 points In the European market: German DAX, +1.1%



France's CAC, +0.8%



UK's FTSE, +0.6%



Spains Ibex, +0.5%



Italy's FTSE MIB +0.6%

In the US debt market yields are trading higher by 1-3 bps. The 2-10 spread is negative by about -1.3 basis points versus closing level yesterday of -2.55 basis points.



In the European debt market the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed trading above and below the unchanged line by a basis point or 2.







ForexLive

In other markets: