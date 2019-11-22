The JPY was the strongest this week and the CHF was the weakest

The USD rose against all the majors with the exception of the JPY and NZD

The ranking of the currencies this week shows the JPY was the strongest, while the CHF was the weakest. That is somewhat unusual given they typically both move in a risk on/risk off parallel directional move.





The USD was stronger this week with only modest declines vs the JPY (-0.15%) and the NZD (-0.05%). The USD rose the most vs the CHF this week (+0.78%).