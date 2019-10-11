The key technical barometers for some of the major currency pairs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | forex

What level is a key barometer for some of the major currency pairs.

I often speak of the key barometer level/area for the bulls and bears.  That is, the level that if the price moves above it is more bullish. If the price moves below it is more bearish. 

So what key barometers are in play as the week ends and traders look forward to the new week on Monday (PS it is holiday in Japan, US and Canada for Health and Sports Day, Columbus Day and Thanksgiving respectively).  Just pictures....

EURUSD: 

EURUSD barometer for traders
GBPUSD

GBPUSD key barometer for tradersUSDJPY barometer for traders
USDJPY

AUDUSD barometer for traders next week
AUDUSD

NZDUSD barometer for traders
NZDUSD

NZDUSD barometer for trader

