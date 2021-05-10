The major earnings releases this week
Technical Analysis
Some of the relatively newer companies report along with Disney, Nissan, Toyota and Honda
As the successful earnings calendar starts to wind down, there still are some relatively interesting earnings releases this week including some of the newer companies. Disney, Nissan, Toyota and Honda will also release.
Below is the schedule for the week.
Monday:
- Marriott
- Tyson Foods
- Roblox
- EA
- Nissan
- Lemonade
- Palantir
- Toyota
- Softbank
- Wendy's
- Bumble
- Disney
- Alibaba
- AirBNB
- Coinbase
- Doordash
- Honda