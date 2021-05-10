The major earnings releases this week

Author: Greg Michalowski | equities

Some of the relatively newer companies report along with Disney, Nissan, Toyota and Honda

As the successful earnings calendar starts to wind down, there still are some relatively interesting earnings releases this week including some of the newer companies.  Disney, Nissan, Toyota and Honda will also release. 

Below is the schedule for the week.  

Monday:
  • Marriott
  • Tyson Foods
  • Roblox
Tuesday
  • EA
  • Nissan
  • Lemonade
  • Palantir
Wednesday
  • Toyota
  • Softbank
  • Wendy's
  • Bumble
Thursday
  • Disney
  • Alibaba
  • AirBNB
  • Coinbase
  • Doordash
Friday
  • Honda

