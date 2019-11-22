The major indices end the week with modest gains. Dow and S&P broke 3 day slides

For the week, the major indices moved lower

The major indices are ending the week with modest gains. The Dow and S&P ended a three-day slide.

S&P index rose 6.64 points or 0.21% at 3110.18.

NASDAQ index rose 13.68 points or 0.16% at 8519.89



Dow rose 107.32 points or 0.39% at 27873.68

For the week, the major indices closed lower. The NASDAQ index is closing lower for the 1st time in 7 weeks. The declines were relatively modest. The numbers are showing: