The major indices end the week with modest gains. Dow and S&P broke 3 day slides

Technical Analysis

The major indices are ending the week with modest gains. The Dow and S&P ended a three-day slide.
  • S&P index rose 6.64 points or 0.21% at 3110.18. 
  • NASDAQ index rose 13.68 points or 0.16% at 8519.89
  • Dow rose 107.32 points or 0.39% at 27873.68
For the week, the major indices closed lower. The NASDAQ index is closing lower for the 1st time in 7 weeks.  The declines were relatively modest. The numbers are showing:
  • S&P index, -0.33%
  • Nasdaq index, -0.25%
  • Dow, -0.47%
Overall, if this is a down week, it certainly was not a disaster.  
