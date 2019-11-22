The major indices end the week with modest gains. Dow and S&P broke 3 day slides
The major indices are ending the week with modest gains. The Dow and S&P ended a three-day slide.
- S&P index rose 6.64 points or 0.21% at 3110.18.
- NASDAQ index rose 13.68 points or 0.16% at 8519.89
- Dow rose 107.32 points or 0.39% at 27873.68
For the week, the major indices closed lower. The NASDAQ index is closing lower for the 1st time in 7 weeks. The declines were relatively modest. The numbers are showing:
- S&P index, -0.33%
- Nasdaq index, -0.25%
- Dow, -0.47%
Overall, if this is a down week, it certainly was not a disaster.