The major indices open higher and at record levels

Fresh record highs for the major indices

The major US stock indices are opening at fresh record highs once again. The gains are led by the NASDAQ index which is up 0.28% in early trading. The Dow lags as retailer Home Depot's earnings disappointed.





The snapshot of the major indices are currently showing:

S&P index +33.8 points or 0.13% at 3126



NASDAQ index up 24.33 points or 0.28% at 8573.59



Dow up 45 points or 0.16% at 28070





In the US debt market, yields are mixed with the yield curve flattening. The 2-10 spread is down to about 20 basis points from 21.73 basis points at the close yesterday.