The major indices open lower, but off premarket low

How long until the loss is erased?

We have seen lower opening before, but lately, that has not really mattered much. The pattern has been to recoup the losses at some point. How long until that happens today?





The snapshot of the major indices a few minutes into the opening is showing;

the S&P index -4.61 points or -0.15% at 3115.57



The NASDAQ index is down -21.631 points or -0.25% at 2549.02

The Dow is down -54.84 points or -0.20% at 27879.18. The NASDAQ closed at record levels yesterday. The S&P missed by a point or two. The Dow by more missed by 102 points after Home Depot dragged that index down yesterday.





In the US debt market yields are lower by -1 to -3 basis points









