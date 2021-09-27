The major indices open mixed. NASDAQ index under pressure





Looking at all the indices 11 minutes into the opening shows:

Dow industrial average up 140 points or 0.42% at 34943



S&P index down 17.66 points or -0.4% at 4438



NASDAQ index -170 points or -1.13% at 14878

in other markets as US stock trading gets underway:

Spot gold is up $1.86 or 0.11% at $1751.95.



Spot silver is up $0.20 or 0.92% at $22.58



WTI crude oil futures are up $1.59 or 2.15% at $75.57. Getting above $75 and staying above is a important benchmark and will now be support.

Bitcoin is trading at $43,488.22

in the US debt market, the benchmark 10 year yield moved up to a high yield of 1.516%. That is the highest level since June 28. The current yield has since moved down to 1.4940% which is still up 3.3 basis point from the close on Friday. The two – 10 year spread as moved out to 121 pips from 118.7 pips on Friday.









Netflix is down -2.4%. Amazon is down -2.13%. Apple is down -2.04%. The NASDAQ index is down 1.13%.