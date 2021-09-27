The major indices open mixed. NASDAQ index under pressure

Technical Analysis

Higher rates and the NASDAQ lower

The US 10 year yield is above the 1.50% level and that as traders anxious about the NASDAQ stocks which get hurt the most on overvaluation concerns (the discounted value of future earnings are discounted at a higher rate).  

Netflix is down -2.4%. Amazon is down -2.13%. Apple is down -2.04%. The NASDAQ index is down 1.13%.

Looking at all the indices 11 minutes into the opening shows:
  • Dow industrial average up 140 points or 0.42% at 34943
  • S&P index down 17.66 points or -0.4% at 4438
  • NASDAQ index -170 points or -1.13% at 14878
in other markets as US stock trading gets underway:
  • Spot gold is up $1.86 or 0.11% at $1751.95.
  • Spot silver is up $0.20 or 0.92% at $22.58
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $1.59 or 2.15% at $75.57. Getting above $75 and staying above is a important benchmark and will now be support.
  • Bitcoin is trading at $43,488.22
in the US debt market, the benchmark 10 year yield moved up to a high yield of 1.516%. That is the highest level since June 28. The current yield has since moved down to 1.4940% which is still up 3.3 basis point from the close on Friday.  The two – 10 year spread as moved out to 121 pips from 118.7 pips on Friday.

US yields are higher


