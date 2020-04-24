The major indices open with modest gains

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

The Nasdaq lags a bit

The major US stock indices are opening with modest gains. The NASDAQ is lagging with a modest 0.9% rise 6 minutes into the new day. The snapshot currently shows:
  • S&P index up 10.09 points or 0.36% at 2807.89
  • Nasdaq index up 8.923 points or 0.10% at 8503.67
  • Dow up 104.42 points or 0.44% at 23619.68
in the US debt market yields are little changed with the 2 year down -0.4 basis points and the 10 year up 1.0 basis points.  

Spot gold is trading up $3.38 or 0.20% $1733.89

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.19 or 7.21% at $17.69

