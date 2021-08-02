The major US indices are looking to open the week in the positive direction

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Major indices all closed lower last week

As a new month begins, the US major indices are looking to rebound after last week's declines.  The Dow fell -0.36%, the S&P felt -0.33% and the NASDAQ index declined by -1.11% in trading last week.  

The premarket currently is pointing toward a higher opening but marginally off the highest levels in NY premarket trading:
  • Dow futures are pointing to a 103 point rise (The index was implying a  120 point rise at the start of the New York session)
  • S&P futures are implying a 18.74 point rise (the gain was 20 points at the start of the New York session)
  • NASDAQ futures are implying a 78.85 point rise (vs 80 points earlier in the NY session)

