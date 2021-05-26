The NASDAQ and S&P indices trade to new session highs

S&P listen 1% from its all-time high

Both the NASDAQ and SMP indices are trading to new session highs.





The NASDAQ index traded as high as 13742.29. It is currently trading at 13741, up 83.85 points or 0.61%

The S&P is trading up 10.9 points at 4199.05. That's up 0.26%. Its hi it just reached 4199.92 just short of 4200. The S&P index is off the high from yesterday, but is still less than 1% from its all time high at 4238.04















Meme stocks are leading the way:

Express, +24.24%

AMC, +18.4%

Gamestop, +16.37%

Blackberry, +11.18%

Bed Bath and Beyond, +10.24%

Koss, +7.8% Ford motor is up 7.06% is a increase there capital investment in EV and announced that orders for the electric F150 is over 70K now.

The Dow is lagging with a gain of 73 points or 0.21% is being led by: Nike, +2.58%



Goldman Sachs, +0.91%



American Express, +0.79%

Chevron, +0.71%

Home Depot, +0.71% Biggest decliners in the Dow 30 include:

Walgrens, -3.49%

AMgen, -0.93%

J&J, -0.51%

IBM, -0.33%

Visa, -0.26%

For the Nasdaq, the high yesterday reached 13751. That was just above it 61.8% retracement of the move down from the all-time high. That level comes in at 13749.72. A move above that level would increase the bullish bias. The price is back above its 200 hour moving average at 13686.98. Yesterday the price moved above that moving average for the first time since May 9, only to fail and close back below. Closing above today would be more bullish going forward technically.