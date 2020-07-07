The NASDAQ continues its run higher. New all-time intraday high.
Technical Analysis
Moving to yet a new all time highIt is tough to keep the Nasdaq down. The index has been up for 5 consecutive days
The index opened lower, but has since reversed higher. The low for the day saw the index down -45.91 points. The index is currently up +46.34 points. In the process the price is making yet another new all time high. For the year the index is up 16.75%. It is the only major indices that is higher on the year.
Some gainers today include:
- Square, +7.18%
- Facebook, +2.00%
- Nvidia, +1.7%
- Microsoft, +1.51%
- Chipotle, +1.46%
- Apple, +1.27%
- Alphabet, +1.12%
- Twitter, +1.11%
- Uber +1.06%
The Dow industrial average remains will below the unchanged level on the day. It currently trades down -166 points or -0.63% 26120. The Dow has been up 4 of the last 5 trading days.