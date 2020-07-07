The NASDAQ continues its run higher. New all-time intraday high.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Moving to yet a new all time high

It is tough to keep the Nasdaq down.  The index has been up for 5 consecutive days

The index opened lower, but has since reversed higher.  The low for the day saw the index down -45.91 points. The index is currently up +46.34 points.  In the process the price is making yet another new all time high. For the year the index is up 16.75%. It is the only major indices that is higher on the year.

Some gainers today include:
  • Square, +7.18%
  • Facebook, +2.00%
  • Nvidia, +1.7%
  • Microsoft, +1.51%
  • Chipotle, +1.46%
  • Apple, +1.27%
  • Alphabet, +1.12%
  • Twitter, +1.11%
  • Uber +1.06%
The S&P index is also trading near its highs but remains in the red marginally. The index is currently trading down -2.29 points or -0.07% at 3177.32. The high price at 3179.88 got close to the closing level from yesterday.  The S&P index has also been higher 45 consecutive days.

The Dow industrial average remains will below the unchanged level on the day. It currently trades down -166 points or -0.63% 26120. The Dow has been up 4 of the last 5 trading days.  
