The NASDAQ index moves to a new session high. S&P index tests its all-time high
Technical Analysis
S&P looks for its seventh consecutive up closeThe NASDAQ index has moved to a new session high. It currently trades up 85 points or 0.56% at 15206.06.
Looking at the daily chart, the price is getting closer to the all-time high reached in the early days of September. The current price is only 1.29% away from that level.
Recall from yesterday the Dow industrial average did trade to a new all-time intraday high but backed off into the close. The Dow Jones is down -40.35 points or -0.11% at 35569.61 currently.
Meanwhile the S&P index is trading up 9.48 points or 0.21% at 4545.50. That is just under the all-time high price of 4545.84. A close here would be an all-time high close for the S&P. (4536.94 is the high close).