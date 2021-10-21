The NASDAQ index moves to a new session high. S&P index tests its all-time high

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

S&P looks for its seventh consecutive up close

The NASDAQ index has moved to a new session high. It currently trades up 85 points or 0.56% at 15206.06.

S&P looks _for its seventh consecutive up close

Looking at the daily chart, the price is getting closer to the all-time high reached in the early days of September. The current price is only 1.29% away from that level. 

Recall from yesterday the Dow industrial average did trade to a new all-time intraday high but backed off into the close. The Dow Jones is down -40.35 points or -0.11% at 35569.61 currently.

Meanwhile the S&P index is trading up 9.48 points or 0.21% at 4545.50. That is just under the all-time high price of 4545.84.  A close here would be an all-time high close for the S&P. (4536.94 is the high close).

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose