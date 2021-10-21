The NASDAQ index moves to a new session high. S&P index tests its all-time high





Looking at the daily chart, the price is getting closer to the all-time high reached in the early days of September. The current price is only 1.29% away from that level.





Recall from yesterday the Dow industrial average did trade to a new all-time intraday high but backed off into the close. The Dow Jones is down -40.35 points or -0.11% at 35569.61 currently.





Meanwhile the S&P index is trading up 9.48 points or 0.21% at 4545.50. That is just under the all-time high price of 4545.84. A close here would be an all-time high close for the S&P. (4536.94 is the high close).



