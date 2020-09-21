The NASDAQ index nearly erases all their losses. Dow the worst performer.
Technical Analysis
S&P and NASDAQ down for 4 days. Dow on 3 day losing streak
The major indices all closed lower but well off the highs.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P and NASDAQ are still lower for the 4th consecutive day
- Dow down for the 3rd day in a row
- NASDAQ closes 11% below its all-time high but nearly erased a -273 point decline (closed down -14.48 points)
- Dow industrial average was down -942 points. Closes down -509 points. Index closed at its lowest level since August 4
- Apple which traded as low as $103.10, rebounded and closed up on the day by 3% at $110.08
- the S&P index closed down -38.41 points or -1.16% at 3281.06.
- The NASDAQ index closed down -14.485 points or -0.13% at 10778.79
- Dow industrial average closed down -509.72 points or -1.84% at 27147.70
Some winners today included:
- Zoom, +6.76%
- Crowdstrike, +5.22%
- Slack, +4.51%
- Square +4.15%
- PayPal, +4.05%
- AMD, +4%
- Netflix, +3.74%
- Apple, +3.08%
- Nvidia, +2.71%
- Intuit, +2.63%
Some oversized losers included:
- Delta Air Lines, -9.2%
- United Airlines, -8.6%
- Deutsche Bank, -8.14%
- American Airlines, -7.35%
- Southwest Airlines -5.82%
- American Express, -5.15%
- Caterpillar, -4.63%
- Northrop Grumman, -4.57%
- Wells Fargo, -4.34%
- Emerson, -4.24%
- Lockheed Martin, -3.93%
- Raytheon, -3.74%