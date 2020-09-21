The NASDAQ index nearly erases all their losses. Dow the worst performer.

S&P and NASDAQ down for 4 days.  Dow on 3 day losing streak

The major indices all closed lower but well off the highs.
  • S&P and NASDAQ are still lower for the 4th consecutive day
  • Dow down for the 3rd day in a row
  • NASDAQ closes 11% below its all-time high but nearly erased a -273 point decline (closed down -14.48 points)
  • Dow industrial average was down -942 points. Closes down -509 points. Index closed at its lowest level since August 4
  • Apple which traded as low as $103.10, rebounded and closed up on the day by 3% at $110.08
The final numbers are showing:
  • the S&P index closed down -38.41 points or -1.16% at 3281.06.
  • The NASDAQ index closed down -14.485 points or -0.13% at 10778.79
  • Dow industrial average closed down -509.72 points or -1.84% at 27147.70
Some winners today included:
  • Zoom, +6.76%
  • Crowdstrike, +5.22%
  • Slack, +4.51%
  • Square +4.15%
  • PayPal, +4.05%
  • AMD, +4%
  • Netflix, +3.74%
  • Apple, +3.08%
  • Nvidia, +2.71%
  • Intuit, +2.63%
Some oversized losers included:
  • Delta Air Lines, -9.2%
  • United Airlines, -8.6%
  • Deutsche Bank, -8.14%
  • American Airlines, -7.35%
  • Southwest Airlines -5.82%
  • American Express, -5.15%
  • Caterpillar, -4.63%
  • Northrop Grumman, -4.57%
  • Wells Fargo, -4.34%
  • Emerson, -4.24%
  • Lockheed Martin, -3.93%
  • Raytheon, -3.74%
