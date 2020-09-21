The NASDAQ index nearly erases all their losses. Dow the worst performer.

S&P and NASDAQ down for 4 days. Dow on 3 day losing streak

The major indices all closed lower but well off the highs.

S&P and NASDAQ are still lower for the 4th consecutive day



Dow down for the 3rd day in a row



NASDAQ closes 11% below its all-time high but nearly erased a -273 point decline (closed down -14.48 points)



Dow industrial average was down -942 points. Closes down -509 points. Index closed at its lowest level since August 4



Apple which traded as low as $103.10, rebounded and closed up on the day by 3% at $110.08



the S&P index closed down -38.41 points or -1.16% at 3281.06.



The NASDAQ index closed down -14.485 points or -0.13% at 10778.79



Dow industrial average closed down -509.72 points or -1.84% at 27147.70

Some winners today included:

Zoom, +6.76%



Crowdstrike, +5.22%



Slack, +4.51%



Square +4.15%



PayPal, +4.05%



AMD, +4%



Netflix, +3.74%



Apple, +3.08%



Nvidia, +2.71%



Intuit, +2.63%

Some oversized losers included:

Delta Air Lines, -9.2%



United Airlines, -8.6%



Deutsche Bank, -8.14%



American Airlines, -7.35%



Southwest Airlines -5.82%



American Express, -5.15%



Caterpillar, -4.63%



Northrop Grumman, -4.57%



Wells Fargo, -4.34%



Emerson, -4.24%



Lockheed Martin, -3.93%



Raytheon, -3.74%

The final numbers are showing: