The Nasdaq index trades to a new high. Stays above its 200 hour moving average on the corrective low today

The price action today saw the index gap back above its 200 hour moving average after spending most of the trading day below that moving average on Friday (green line on the chart above).





Moving back above today gave buyers some relief. Moreover, the corrective move to the downside - which saw the index traded as low as 15644.61 - was able to stay above the rising 200 hour moving average at 15629.12. Staying above that moving average going forward keeps the buyers in play. Moving below, would give the sellers/bears more control.





Having said that, the index moved below its 100 hour moving average last week (blue line in the chart above) currently at 15859.62. It would take a move back above the 100 hour moving average to give the buyers more control/full control.





Helping the bullish bias, is that the low price from Friday stalled ahead of the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the October low. That retracement level comes in at 15436.56.



