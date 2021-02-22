The NZD is the strongest and CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Technical Analysis
The USD is mixed
The NZD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as the trading week gets underway. The USD is sitting in the middle of the strongest to weakest range with mixed results. The greenback is stronger vs the JPY, CHF and CAD and stronger vs the NZD, AUD, EUR and GBP. The stock indices in Europe and the pre-market in the US are lower with the S&P on the longest losing streak since November. US yields are higher by a few basis points and stirring inflation fears. The 10 year yield moved to another cycle high. Boeing is under pressure again as they grounded some 777s after the Pratt and Whitney engine fire in Colorado over the weekend. Gold is rebounding higher as is oil after the thaw fall on Friday.
Looking at the ranges and changes charts below, the major pairs vs the US have seen higher and lower price action with the prices trading in the middle of the ranges for the day.
In other markets:
- Bitcoin is trading sharply lower today after trading to an all time high over the weekend to $58367.00 on Sunday. The current price price is trading down $3691 to -$53,652. The low price reached $52,610 today. The digital currency's 200 hour moving average is down at $52,223.95. It is currently below its 100 hour moving average of $54,983
- Spot gold is trading down up $13.90 or 0.78% $1798.15
- Spot silver is trading up $0.16 or 0.62% at $27.45
- WTI crude oil futures are up $0.64 or 1.08% at $59.90
- S&P index futures are implying a -32 points decline
- Dow industrial average are set to open -202 points
- NASDAQ index -191 points
- German DAX, -0.7%
- France's CAC, -0.5%
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.7%
- Spain's Ibex, -1.0%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.9%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with German and French yields are down marginally. The UK and Italian yields are leading the way to the upside.