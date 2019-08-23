The NZD is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest as NA traders enter

The snapshot of the major currencies as the North American traders enter for the day, is showing the NZD is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest.

In other markets:

Spot gold +$2.91 ore 0.2% at $!501.00

WTI crude oil is down -$1.43 or -2.6% at $53.91

After the new tariffs from China, the US stocks are trading lower now:

Dow -125 points

S&P, -14 points

Nasdaq down -49.42 points IN the US debt market, yields are marginally lower.









In the European market, the yiields are mixed above and below unchanged:











