The NZD is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest as NA traders enter

Technical Analysis
The USD is marginally higher
The snapshot of the major currencies as the North American traders enter for the day, is showing the NZD is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest.
The ranges are contained with the GBPUSD having the largest range so far with a range of 69 pipss. The EURUSD only has a 34 pip range. The AUDUSD is even lower at 22 pips.
In other markets:
- Spot gold +$2.91 ore 0.2% at $!501.00
- WTI crude oil is down -$1.43 or -2.6% at $53.91
After the new tariffs from China, the US stocks are trading lower now:
- Dow -125 points
- S&P, -14 points
- Nasdaq down -49.42 points
IN the US debt market, yields are marginally lower.
In the European market, the yiields are mixed above and below unchanged: