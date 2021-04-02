The NZD is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest ahead of the US jobs report

The USD is mixed

The snapshot of the strongest to weakest ahead of the US jobs report is showing the NZD is the strongest, the CAD is the weakest. The USD is right in the middle with nearly equal gains vs losses vs the major indices. The USD is highest vs the CAD (at +0.14%) and weakest vs the NZD at -(0.14%). It seems appropriate to be right in the middle with no bias ahead of the key report with holiday staffs.













Bitcoin is up $556 at $59404 The US debt market is open for 1/2 a day. Yields are mixed.



US stock futures are open and they are higher after the gains yesterday (the US stock market will NOT be open today). The futures are implying:

Dow up 55 points after rising 171.66 points yesterday

S&P is up 13 pointafter rising 46.98 points yesterday

Nasdaq is up 50 points after rising 233.23 points yesterday Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The ranges and changes are very modest with low to high trading ranges for the major pairs vs the USD of 37 pips and less (down to 17 pips).