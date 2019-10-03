The NZD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mostly lower

As North American traders enter for the day, the NZD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest. The USD is weaker with declines vs the NZD, AUD, JPY, GBP and EUR and gains vs the CAD and CHF. The NZD and AUD seem to gaining because they are isolated from US, Europe and UK where Brexit, and impeachment and payback for subsidies to Airbus, are starting a little more trade friction. Not that they are immune but.... The PMI data out of Europe were mostly on the weaker side.









The ranges and changes are mixed. The GBPUSD has erased the declines on dollar weakness (or so it seems). The USDJPY is moving lower and near it's lows (dollar selling as well). The EURUSD is more up and down in the middle of the range. The USDCHF resumed the move higher (and tested the highs from yesterday) but has moved closer to mid range (it is still higher).













Spot gold is up $2.50 or +0.16% at $1502.

WTI crude oil is down -$0.17 or -0.32 at $52.45 The US stock futures are now pointing to a lower opening in up and down trading pre-open

The Dow is down -59 points

The S&P is dow -6.5 points

The Nasdaq is down -14 points In the European stock market, the major indices are mixed

German Dax, -2.7%

France CAC, +0.40

UK FTSE, -0.9%

Spain's Ibex, +0.3%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.3% In the US debt market, yields are down with the yield curve tilting to the flatter side modestly.



The European benchmark 10 year yields are trending to the downside after the relatively weaker PMI data today.



In other markets: