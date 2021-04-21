The NZD is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mixed

As the North American session begins, the NZD is the strongest while the EUR is the weakest. The USD is mixed with gains vs the EUR, GBP, CHF and declines vs the NZD and CAD. The greenback is little changed vs the JPY and AUD. The CAD is stronger ahead of the BOC decision at 10 AM ET (see the preview HERE ). US stocks are marginally lower with the S&P and Dow near unchanged, while the Nasdaq is down a little more on the back of Netflix disappointing new subscriber numbers after the close yesterday (-8.3% in pre-market trading at $504 but off lows seen overnight). The US major indices have declined for 2 consecutive days. US yields are marginally higher after falling yesterday (10 year was lower by -4.4 bp yesterday). Gold is higher. Bitcoin is falling. US mortgage applications increased by 8.6% after a -3.7% decline last week









Looking at the ranges and changes, the ranges for the major currency pairs vs the USD are relatively steady and modest. All the major pairs have low to high trading ranges of 27 pips to 45 pips. All are well below the 22 day averages (about a month of trading). The JPY prices are mixed with the USDJPY lower by just a pip. The EURUSD is trading units lows at down -30 pips on the day. The pair is retesting it's 100 hour moving average and the 1.2000 natural support level (the 100 hour MA is at 1.2005). The low today has reached 1.1998 (trades at 1.2006).









Spot gold is a $5.13 or 0.29% at $1783.93

Spot silver is up $0.20 or 0.79% at $26.04

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.04 or 1.66% at $61.64



Bitcoin is down $-2225 or -3.92% of $54,556. THe high price reached $57,111. The low price reached $54,344.64 In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are trading lower: Dow, -4 points after yesterday's -256.33 point decline

S&P, -4 points after yesterday's -28.32 point decline

Nasdaq -33 points after yesterday's -128.49 point decline In the European markets, the major indices are higher after yesterday's sharp declines: German Dax, unchanged after falling -1.55% yesterday



France's CAC, +0.5% after falling -2.05% yesterday



UK's FTSE 100, +0.38% after a -2.0% fall yesterday



Italy's footsie MIB, +0.16% after yesterday's -2.44% fall



Spain's Ibex, +0.3% after yesterday's month 2.8% fall In the US debt market yields have post marginally higher after yesterday's points which saw the 10 year yield fall -4.4 basis points,

The European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are trading mixed:

The European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are trading mixed:



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

In other markets: