The NZD is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest as NA trading begins

Spot gold is down $0.83 -0.05% at $1803.95.

Spot silver is up $0.16 or 0.70% at $23.74.



WTI crude oil futures are up $1.04 or 1.58% at $66.50



the price of bitcoin is down $-291 at $49,269.93



in the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are higher after the record closing the NASDAQ index yesterday:



Dow futures implying a gain of 58 points



NASDAQ futures implying a gain of 20 points after yesterday's 228 point



S&P futures implying a gain of five points

in the European equity markets, the major indices are mixed:



German DAX +0.3%



France's CAC -0.5%



UK's FTSE 100 -0.3%



Spain's Ibex -0.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB -0.3%

in the US debt market, the yields are higher with a steeper yield curve. The 10 year yield is up 1.3 basis points. The 30 years up 2.1 basis points, but both are still comfortably in their range.







In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are marginally higher.

