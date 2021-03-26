The NZD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter

The USD is tilting lower

TGIF. As the North American traders enter for the day, the NZD and AUD are battling for the strongest of the major currencies (The AUDUSD is trying to remain above the 100 day MA after moving back above today). The JPY is the weakest (and running to new highs). The USD is mixed with a negative bias to start the trading day. The green back is higher vs the JPY and CHF and near unchanged vs the EUR.

















In other markets:





Spot gold it is down $1.50 or -0.09% at $1725.50

Spot silver is trading down -$0.05 or -0.20% at $25.01

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.55 or 2.66% at $60.11

Bitcoin is trading up $900 or 1.74% at $52900 In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implying a mixed opening:

Dow up 100 points

NASDAQ down 84 points



S&P up 8 points

In the European equity market, the major indices are trading higher: German Dax, +0.75%

France's CAC, +0.5%

UK FTSE 100, +0.7%

Spain's Ibex, +0.9%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.45% In the US debt market, yields are higher. Yesterday the treasury had another tepid demand for their 7 year note with a 2.5 basis point tail. The 10 year is up nearly 4 basis points today.



Looking at the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also moving higher with gains of four – five basis points across the board.

