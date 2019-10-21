The NZD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mixed to start the trading week

The NZD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as North American traders enter for the day. The moves are a little more risk on as US/China phase I is moving forward and Brexit...well the bias goes in and out like the tide, but stocks are higher at least. The "meaningful vote" drama will unfold later today. The USD is mixed.















In other markets: Spot gold is little changed to start the week. The price is up $0.70 or 0.05% at $1490.58

WTI crude oil is down -$0.19 or -0.35% at $53.60 The US stocks are trading steadily higher: The S&P is up 11 points

The Dow is up 64.80 points

The Nasdaq is up 29.51 points In the European markets, the snapshot of the markets are showing: German Dax, up 0.93%

France's CAC, up 0.32%

UKs FTSE +0.23%

Spain's Ibex, +0.7%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.54% In the US debt market, the yields are higher with the longer end moving up at a faster pace then the shorter end.



In the European market, the benchmark 10 year yields are higher across the board with gains in the 3+ to 5+ basis point range.



ForexLive

Looking at the ranges and changes, the GBP paiirs dominate again with the largest trading ranges that have seen the pair lower early, but recovering those early losses and now trading in the black.