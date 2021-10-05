The NZD is the strongest and the JPY is weakest as the NA session begins

The USD is marginally higher/mixed after yesterday's declines

The NZD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as the NA session begins. The USD is mixed to higher erasing some of the declines seen in yesterday's trading where the greenback was the weakest of the majors. US stocks have also recovered some of their losses from yesterday when the Nasdaq shed -311.21 points with Facebook leading the way lower. The index is up about 69 points in premarket trading. US yields are marginally higher. Crude oil continues its run higher as OPEC+ kept the step up production gains per month at 400K during yesterday's meeting as they see demand slowing in the new year. The European energy anxiety continues to haunt the natural gas market as prices continue to rise. Evergrande and now Fantasia are now both default worries in the China markets (and increase the wall of worry globally on China slowing fears). US and Canada trade balance and US services PMI will be on tap economically today.









Spot gold is trading down $-11.40 or -0.64% at $1758.56



Spot silver is down down $0.13 -0.57% $22.55



WTI crude oil futures are trading higher by $0.91 or 1.17% at $78.51



The price of bitcoin is trading higher and traded back above the $50,000 level today (high reached $50,400). The current price is trading up by $724 or 1.47% at $49,969.63



German DAX +0.4%



France's CAC +0.9%



UK's FTSE 100 +0.7%



Spain's Ibex +0.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB +1.2%







