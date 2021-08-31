The NZD is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as the NA session begins

US stocks modestly lower

The NZD is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as the North American session begins. The US stocks in premarket trading are down after trading higher overnight. The US yields are marginally higher.





Spot gold is up $3.25 or 0.18% at $1812.40.

Spot silver is up six cents or 0.28% at $24.06



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.61 at $68.62



The price of bitcoin is up $933 at $47,937

in the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are trading lower after being higher earlier in overnight trading. The NASDAQ index closed at a record high for the 32nd day in 2021 yesterday. The S&P index closed at a record level for the 53rd day in 2021

Dow -46 points



NASDAQ -31 points



S&P index -7.25 points

The US yields are up modestly higher in early New York trading:





Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Looking at other markets: