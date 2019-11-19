The USD is mixed

As North American traders enter for the day, the NZD is the strongest while the CHF is the weakest. Apart from maybe the NZD , the rest of the pairs are relatively confined. The USD is mixed with declines vs the EUR, NZD and AUD and gains vs the GBP, CHF, JPY and CAD. The RBA minutes said that the easing was still possible, but a RBA watcher later said that he did not see a cut and the AUD moved back higher. It sits behind the NZD as the second strongest currency on the day









The ranges and changes are a bit all over the place. The AUDUSD and NZDUSD were down early, but then recovered. Stocks are higher again today after the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq once again made all time record highs. Home Depot did disappoint on sales and the stock is down but not impacting the major indices too much (HD has a 5.8% weight in the Dow).









Spot gold is down -$4.78 or -0.26% at $1467.64

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.71 or -1.24% at $56.34

In the premarket for US stocks, futures are implying a higher opening:



S&P index up 8.47 points



NASDAQ index up 36 points



Dow up 51 points

in the European equity market major indices also sharply higher:

German DAX, +0.9%



France's CAC, +0.26%



UK's FTSE 100, +1.2%



Spain's Ibex, +0.56%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.4%

In the US debt market yields are unchanged to up 1 basis point across curve:





In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly higher. The UK 10 year yield is the exception but it is only down -0.1 basis point.



ForexLive

In other markets: