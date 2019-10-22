The NZD is the strongest while the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mostly higher but with modest gains

The NZD is starting the North American session with the NZD as the strongest currency and the CHF as the weakest. The USD is mostly higher with modest gains vs teh EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD and AUD. The greenback is lower vs the NZD and unchanged vs the JPY. The CAD is mixed after the elections left Trudeau with a minority government. It is lower marginally vs the USD (-0.11%).















Spot gold si up $2 or 0.14% ast $1486.53

WTI crude oil is up $0.33 ore 0.62% at $53.64 In the premarket for the US stock market, the futures are implying a mixed market: The Dow is down -0.64 points

The S&P is 4.83 points

The Nasdaq is up 27 points In the European markets, the markets are mixed: German Dax, +0.1%

France's CAC, unchanged



UK FTSE 100, +0.5%



Spain's Ibex, -0.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged

In the US debt market yields are lower by about 2 basis points:





In the European debt market yields are lower as well with the Italian yields leading the way up -6.4 basis points.





The ranges and changes are relatively modest. The EURUSD, USDJPY and AUDUSD all have ranges of less than 30 pips. The GBPUSD which has averaged about 140 pips over the last month has a much modest range of 65 pips as the markets await the vote later today on Brexit.