The NZDUSD corrects below the 100 hour MA, but rebounds back above the level as buyers buy the dip

Swing area, 50% retracement and 100 hour MA support now.

The NZDUSD is lower on the day and in the process fell below the 100 hour MA at 0.72335. Also at that level is the 50% midpoint of the move up from the low this week at 0.72335. However, that dip has been short lived and the price has move back above the level. Moreover, the last hourly bar low, found support buying against the level. So there is some dip buying trying to be reestablished.









Also in the area are swing highs from December 31 and the swing low from yesterday. That area comes between 0.72348 and 0.7240 (see red numbered circles and yellow area).



If the price is above to stay above the swing area, 50% and the 100 hour MA, the buyers remain in full control. Move below for the 2nd time, and there should be more downside probing.